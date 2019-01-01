 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Remedy Oil

Remedy Oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Pet Treats Dogs and Cats

About this product

Treat your dog to a healthy option with our CBD dog treats. These tasty dog treats contain CBD to help maintain your dog’s best health. Dogs have an endocannabinoid system very similar to humans so they have cannabinoid receptors throughout their body. Whether your dog is healthy or suffering from ailment, CBD dog treats can contribute towards better health.

About this brand

Hi end CBD and Hemp Seed Oil brand who believes the Cannabis plant can and will heal the world.