CBD Tincture 500 MG Mint Flavor

by Remedy Oil

When pain and anxiety start to build up, there’s nothing better then filling up a dropper of Remedy’s Full Spectrum CBD Mint Flavored Tincture. Not only does it taste great it also gets the job done. Available in 500 MG. When it comes to quality Remedy leads the pack. all Cannabinoid Tinctured products are 3rd party lab tested and grown in a licensed facility in the USA under strict guidelines and regulations.

Hi end CBD and Hemp Seed Oil brand who believes the Cannabis plant can and will heal the world.