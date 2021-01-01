About this product

When pain and anxiety start to build up, there’s nothing better then filling up a dropper of Remedy’s Full Spectrum CBD Mint Flavored Tincture. Not only does it taste great it also gets the job done.



Available in 500 MG. When it comes to quality Remedy leads the pack. all Cannabinoid Tinctured products are 3rd party lab tested and grown in a licensed facility in the USA under strict guidelines and regulations.