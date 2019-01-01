About this product
Our Reserve CBD oils are organic, vegan and gluten-free formulations that contains 100mg, 250mg, 500mg and 1000mg of active CBD (by molecular weight). In total cannabinoids you're receiving anywhere from 150-2000mg. This includes CBG, CBC, CBD-V, CBD-A and a plethora of terpenes. The four various formulations are highly concentrated for minimized dosing. You can purchase unflavored
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Reserve Infusibles
Creates, formulates and crafts a variety of organic, vegan and gluten-free CBD infusibles. We are able to ship to all over the United States. Visit us today and use the coupon "leafly" for 15% off!