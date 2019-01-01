About this product
The Mastercraft Chocolates are artisanal creations crafted over 72 hours while professionally infusing our broad spectrum hemp oil. Milk chocolate and dark chocolate are both vegan, organic and gluten-free. Inquire how to our customer service!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Reserve Infusibles
Creates, formulates and crafts a variety of organic, vegan and gluten-free CBD infusibles. We are able to ship to all over the United States. Visit us today and use the coupon "leafly" for 15% off!