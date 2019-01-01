 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. CBD Rich Oil Double Strength (1 fl. oz.) 1400mg

CBD Rich Oil Double Strength (1 fl. oz.) 1400mg

by Resonance Farm

Write a review
Resonance Farm Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Rich Oil Double Strength (1 fl. oz.) 1400mg

$100.00MSRP

About this product

Resonance Farm CBD Rich oil is: * Guaranteed potent @ 1400mg CBD per 1/2oz. bottle * Non-psychoactive * From CBD rich hemp grown in the Willamette Valley, Oregon * Proprietary CO2 extraction method * Full Spectrum formula * Tested by Pixis Labs * Two certified organic ingredients * Edible & topical, Sensual * Made in Oregon * Meets the highest quality testing standards for Hemp products in the USA Resonance Farm CBD Rich oil is grown and processed by us in the Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our product has been tested to meet strict Oregon state requirements for purity and potency. Our CO2 extract is formulated with fractionated coconut oil, MCT(medium-chain triglycerides). The final oil has a mellow, cannabis taste that is very approachable. All inquiries welcome. Feel free to contact us through our webpage www.resonancefarm.com.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Resonance Farm Logo
Resonance Farm is a fully integrated company which grows and processes its own certified organic hemp in Oregon