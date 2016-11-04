 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. CERTIFIED USA HEMP COMFORT BALM™ Warming Muscle & Joint Salve

CERTIFIED USA HEMP COMFORT BALM™ Warming Muscle & Joint Salve

by Restorative Botanicals

About this product

Restorative Botanicals’ Comfort Balm™ provides fast acting, warming relief with 2 mg/ml broad spectrum cannabinoid Hemp Extract, Arnica Extract and 7 Essential Oils. We use only Certified Hemp, Grown in Colorado! Formulated to help restore a sense of comfort, relief and well-being, this topical salve provides the most complete balance of broad spectrum cannabinoid rich hemp oil extract, arnica extract, and 7 essential oils, in an all-natural base. Restorative Botanicals’ hemp extract oils contain a full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other phytochemical. Our concentrated hemp extract oils are produced using a clean, gentle, and low temperature supercritical CO2 extraction process. All hemp plants used to produce our hemp oil extracts come from northern European hemp farms using organic growing practices and without the use of any pesticides, herbicides, or fertilizers.

Daiseyfuentes

A great product. Helps tremendously with pain. At economical price.

About this brand

At Restorative Botanicals™ our PASSION is to make and sell effective and affordable Hemp extract infused herbal products that provide calming relief and promote an overall sense of health and wellbeing.* Our hemp is ORGANIC, Certified Colorado Hemp. Our nourishing and transforming blends of Organically grown, Co2 extracted hemp oil once formulated with natural and organic essential oils and hydrating base creams are incredibly emollient, yummy smelling, delish to eat and extremely functional! Restorative Botanicals’ topically applied creams and salves provide fast relief while energizing the body’s natural renewal processes.* Our oil blends and Bolder Caramels are calming, nutritious and delicious. Soft Gels, Massage Oil, Hemp Infused Coffee Beans, Bolder Caramels, Standard and 6x formulations, and of course the Hemp Shot (amazing blended into smoothies, coffees, yogurt, ice cream, and so so much more)... Now in sizes for all to enjoy at home, not just in their favorite smoothie bar! Unlock the natural health benefits of the remarkable hemp plant, reset your Endocannabinoid System and bring yourself back to Homeostasis with our full spectrum Restore™ hemp oil extract infusions, fast acting relief creams and salves, soft gels, massage oil, and super food products legal in 50 states. Restorative Botanicals Organically grown and certified.