  5. Certified USA Grown Hemp Restore Relief™ Muscle & Joint Cream

Certified USA Grown Hemp Restore Relief™ Muscle & Joint Cream

by Restorative Botanicals

Restore Relief™ Cooling Muscle and Joint Cream with hemp extracted cannabinoids and a blend of 3 active Essential Oils, is designed to provide fast-acting cooling relief for weary muscles and joints or from discomfort caused by sports or work related injuries or activities. We are proud to use only Organically grown, Certified Hemp, grown right here in Colorado! This is our Business Development Managers Favorite! Just ask Pamela This specially formulated and cooling topical blend provides a balance of hemp extract and essential oils shown to be effective, fast acting and soothing, in a rich Calendula Sunflower Seed Oil base cream. Available Sizes: .85 fl oz (25 ml) – 1.67 fl oz (50 ml) – 4 fl oz (120 ml)

Cogolfergirl

I love this Cream by Restorative Botanicals! CBD, CBG and a full spectrum of Cannabinoids. I was injured in a car accident and my neck has been strained and in pain since. Now that I am using the Relief Cream I can relax and move without pain! CBD works! Can't wait to try the Restore Calm Chai or Spice.

About this brand

At Restorative Botanicals™ our PASSION is to make and sell effective and affordable Hemp extract infused herbal products that provide calming relief and promote an overall sense of health and wellbeing.* Our hemp is ORGANIC, Certified Colorado Hemp. Our nourishing and transforming blends of Organically grown, Co2 extracted hemp oil once formulated with natural and organic essential oils and hydrating base creams are incredibly emollient, yummy smelling, delish to eat and extremely functional! Restorative Botanicals’ topically applied creams and salves provide fast relief while energizing the body’s natural renewal processes.* Our oil blends and Bolder Caramels are calming, nutritious and delicious. Soft Gels, Massage Oil, Hemp Infused Coffee Beans, Bolder Caramels, Standard and 6x formulations, and of course the Hemp Shot (amazing blended into smoothies, coffees, yogurt, ice cream, and so so much more)... Now in sizes for all to enjoy at home, not just in their favorite smoothie bar! Unlock the natural health benefits of the remarkable hemp plant, reset your Endocannabinoid System and bring yourself back to Homeostasis with our full spectrum Restore™ hemp oil extract infusions, fast acting relief creams and salves, soft gels, massage oil, and super food products legal in 50 states. Restorative Botanicals Organically grown and certified.