Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you.

Browse by category

  Home
  Shop
  Hemp CBD
  Beauty
  300mg Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Serum

300mg Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Serum

by Revive CBD

Write a review
Revive CBD Hemp CBD Beauty 300mg Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Serum

$75.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Moisturizes and Plumps Skin with CoQ10, Alpha Lipoic and Hyaluronic Acids Return to the brilliance of young, glowing skin in our highly effective anti-aging facial serum packed with Organic fruits, Natural Hemp CBD, and the Wisdom of Science. Gathering together the antioxidant power of Bilberry, Orange, Lemon and Cranberry with the softening effects of Meadowfoam, and Aloe Vera in a base of Rose Flower Water gives the supple and toned look of youth while our organically cultivated CBD provides the resilience needed to maintain healthy, beautiful skin and help to strengthen and protect from future encounters with harmful free radicals. Carrot Seed Oil, packed with Vitamins A and C along with pro-vitamin B5 are combined with well known anti-aging superstars like CoQ10, Alpha Lipoic Acid and Hyaluronic Acid to effectively revitalize, hydrate and restore thin, delicate facial skin by minimizing fine lines and wrinkles, reducing pore size and returning elasticity to sagging, dull skin. All natural organic vegan, gluten-free formulation with no added parabens, phthalates or chemicals in a gentle coconut-lemongrass scent, this serum is a must in all preventative, proactive skin-care regimines.

About this brand

Revive CBD Logo
Revive CBD specializes in a seed to heart process, allowing us the ability to deliver the highest quality CBD products. Each of our organic products is handcrafted with you in mind providing a natural alternative to medicine. Revive CBD helps you reduce pain and manage stress, reduce anxiety, soothe tight muscles, and improve sleep quality. Revive CBD Oil is 100% CBD Isolate CBD Oil infused with 100% organic and MCT Oil.