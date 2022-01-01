Moisturizes and Plumps Skin with CoQ10, Alpha Lipoic and Hyaluronic Acids



Return to the brilliance of young, glowing skin in our highly effective anti-aging facial serum packed with Organic fruits, Natural Hemp CBD, and the Wisdom of Science.



Gathering together the antioxidant power of Bilberry, Orange, Lemon and Cranberry with the softening effects of Meadowfoam, and Aloe Vera in a base of Rose Flower Water gives the supple and toned look of youth while our organically cultivated CBD provides the resilience needed to maintain healthy,



beautiful skin and help to strengthen and protect from future encounters with harmful free radicals.



Carrot Seed Oil, packed with Vitamins A and C along with pro-vitamin B5 are combined with well known anti-aging superstars like CoQ10, Alpha Lipoic Acid and Hyaluronic Acid to effectively revitalize, hydrate and restore thin, delicate facial skin by minimizing fine lines and wrinkles, reducing pore size and returning elasticity to sagging, dull skin.



All natural organic vegan, gluten-free formulation with no added parabens, phthalates or chemicals in

a gentle coconut-lemongrass scent, this serum is a must in all preventative, proactive skin-care regimines.