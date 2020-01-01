About this product

By removing all the guesswork, Our CBD Capsules offer a quick and easy approach to CBD. Our CBD oil is extracted using an innovative, broad-spectrum technique – this proprietary process creates a true full-plant cannabinoid extract without any risk of contamination from THC. It combines the elements of the purest crystalline CBD isolate with the plant’s other valuable cannabinoids, terpenes, amino acids, and essential oils needed to achieve the infamous “entourage effect”. Each CBD capsule contains an exact concentration making them one of the most efficient and effortless products we offer. We only use 100% organic hemp cultivated on our farm and fully processed at our lab. Our CBD is also non-GMO and gluten-free. 30 capsules of 25mg USA Grade-A premium CBD (Cannabidiol) Other beneficial molecules, essential oils, terpenes, and amino acids 100% organic, USA-grown/processed, non-GMO, and gluten-free, and vegan