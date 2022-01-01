About this product
By removing all the guesswork, Our CBD Capsules offer a quick and easy approach to CBD. Our CBD oil is extracted using an innovative, broad-spectrum technique – this proprietary process creates a true full-plant cannabinoid extract without any risk of contamination from THC. It combines the elements of the purest crystalline CBD isolate with the plant’s other valuable cannabinoids, terpenes, amino acids, and essential oils needed to achieve the infamous “entourage effect”. Each CBD capsule contains an exact concentration making them one of the most efficient and effortless products we offer. We only use 100% organic hemp cultivated on our farm and fully processed at our lab. Our CBD is also non-GMO and gluten-free.
30 capsules of 25mg USA Grade-A premium CBD (Cannabidiol)
Other beneficial molecules, essential oils, terpenes, and amino acids
100% organic, USA-grown/processed, non-GMO, and gluten-free, and vegan
Revive CBD specializes in a seed to heart process, allowing us the ability to deliver the highest quality CBD products. Each of our organic products is handcrafted with you in mind providing a natural alternative to medicine. Revive CBD helps you reduce pain and manage stress, reduce anxiety, soothe tight muscles, and improve sleep quality. Revive CBD Oil is 100% CBD Isolate CBD Oil infused with 100% organic and MCT Oil.