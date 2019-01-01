About this product
Applied topically to the affected area, this serum is designed to help with skin irritations, pain and cell abnormalities. It can also be applied to your “pulse points” (wrist) for potential relief from nausea. Made with full spectrum hemp extract CBD oil, along with hops extract and organic coconut oil. To purchase, please visit: https://www.revivehemp.com/shop/revive-derma-cbd-skin/revivetherapy-topical-skin-serum/
About this strain
Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.