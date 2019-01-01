Purple Dawg
About this product
Purple Dawg’s aroma is very earthy, with heavy pine notes that are followed by sour, chemical undertones. Patient's report Star Dawg can be uplifting and stable with a euphoric, but logical cerebral effect. May help patients treatingf stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders.
About this brand
Revolutionary Clinics
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.