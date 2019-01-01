 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Purple Dawg

by Revolutionary Clinics

Revolutionary Clinics Cannabis Flower Purple Dawg

About this product

Purple Dawg’s aroma is very earthy, with heavy pine notes that are followed by sour, chemical undertones. Patient's report Star Dawg can be uplifting and stable with a euphoric, but logical cerebral effect. May help patients treatingf stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders.

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.