Tang Tang Afghani

by Revolutionary Clinics

About this product

Effects: Relaxed and Creative. Afghani Tang Tang offers a complex mixture of effects that soothes and uplifts. This hybrid blends anti-inflammatory pain relief and pleasurable physical effects with a focused, cerebral buzz. Afghani Tang Tang's aroma is pungent, reeking of skunk and forest floor. The earthy terpenes mellow on the palate while stimulating appetite and creativity. Afghani Kush is a land race Indica from the middle east and Tang Tang is a land race Sativa from Jamaica.

1 customer review

5.01

MassMedicinal

I was very much intrigued by this cross of landraces from two of the worlds original cannabis powerhouses: Afghanistan and Jamaica. I found the resulting hybrid to have an intriguing and scintillating terpene profile, but somewhat underwhelming effects. Don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t bad flower by any means, just more of a strain for connoisseurs than for patients seeking potent medical relief. Still worth a try though if you’re into strains from around the world!

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.