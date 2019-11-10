MassMedicinal on November 10th, 2019

I was very much intrigued by this cross of landraces from two of the worlds original cannabis powerhouses: Afghanistan and Jamaica. I found the resulting hybrid to have an intriguing and scintillating terpene profile, but somewhat underwhelming effects. Don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t bad flower by any means, just more of a strain for connoisseurs than for patients seeking potent medical relief. Still worth a try though if you’re into strains from around the world!