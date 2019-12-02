 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. XJ-13 Pre-roll 1g

XJ-13 Pre-roll 1g

by Revolutionary Clinics

3.01
Revolutionary Clinics Cannabis Pre-rolls XJ-13 Pre-roll 1g

About this product

XJ-13 Pre-roll 1g by Revolutionary Clinics

1 customer review

3.01

MassMedicinal

Like other Jack Herer descendants, this strain has a piney taste & smell, with stimulating cerebral effects. Great strain for daytime use, and fairly clear headed for non-CBD flower! Solid option for treating pain & depression while staying productive.

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.