  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Happy

Happy

by Ripped City Gardens

Ripped City Gardens Cannabis Flower Happy
Ripped City Gardens Cannabis Flower Happy

Parent/Cross Strains: Jack Herer x Super Lemon Haze Happy makes you happy! Simple as that. A cross of the Jack Herer and Super Lemon Haze, Happy is a Sativa that has a kick. Fully functional but fully high this is the kind of weed everyone needs form time to time. Why not try Happy?

benjaminmiller

Supper good, positive vibe buzz. Just a great feeling that I go to to turn around the day. Top shelf and pricey but worth keeping in your stash.

Ripped City Gardens is dedicated to craft cannabis. From the time the clone is cut to the time it hits your lungs we take pride in the work we do to provide you with a great experience. With strains that test up to 30% THC as well as beginner strains we're confident that we have something for everyone, from first time smokers to life-long enthusiasts. If there's one thing that growing (and growing up) in the Pacific Northwest has taught us, it's this: natural is best. That's just one of the reasons why we don't use any harmful pesticides in insect, mold, or fungus prevention. Our team cultivates quality cannabis that looks great, smells great, tastes great, and will make you feel great.