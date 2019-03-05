benjaminmiller
on March 5th, 2019
Supper good, positive vibe buzz. Just a great feeling that I go to to turn around the day. Top shelf and pricey but worth keeping in your stash.
Parent/Cross Strains: Jack Herer x Super Lemon Haze Happy makes you happy! Simple as that. A cross of the Jack Herer and Super Lemon Haze, Happy is a Sativa that has a kick. Fully functional but fully high this is the kind of weed everyone needs form time to time. Why not try Happy?
