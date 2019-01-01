 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Vaping E-Liquid

by Rocky Ridge Hemp Co.

$65.00MSRP

About this product

Our E-Liquid comes in a 30ml bottle in flavors of Natural, Spearmint, Sweet Leaf, and Strawberry. Ingredients:  Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Industrial Hemp Extract, Natural & artificial flavors. *Note: Not to worry, all of our vape products have gone through the important  Winterization process.

About this brand

Family owned industrial Hemp farm nestled in Central KY. We control our product from seed to barn to bottle. Our quality CBD oils rage from 250mg - 3000mg per 1 oz bottle.