Our E-Liquid comes in a 30ml bottle in flavors of Natural, Spearmint, Sweet Leaf, and Strawberry. Ingredients: Vegetable Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Industrial Hemp Extract, Natural & artificial flavors. *Note: Not to worry, all of our vape products have gone through the important Winterization process.
Rocky Ridge Hemp Co.
Family owned industrial Hemp farm nestled in Central KY. We control our product from seed to barn to bottle. Our quality CBD oils rage from 250mg - 3000mg per 1 oz bottle.