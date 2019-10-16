 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Condiments
  5. 250MG CBD Infused Hot Sauce

250MG CBD Infused Hot Sauce

by Rocky's Hot Sauce

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Rocky's Hot Sauce Edibles Condiments 250MG CBD Infused Hot Sauce
Rocky's Hot Sauce Edibles Condiments 250MG CBD Infused Hot Sauce
Rocky's Hot Sauce Edibles Condiments 250MG CBD Infused Hot Sauce

$15.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Rocky's Hot Sauce is a family owned business based out of Oreland, PA just outside of Philadelphia. We began experimenting with adding CBD to our sauce in November 2018. After creating several versions we are finally ready to bring our 250MG Hot Sauce to the market! This is a delicious wing style sauce, rich in flavor, easy on heat, so you can add it to all your favorite foods liberally!

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

Sammunn

This hot sauce is amazing, my family has it in every flavor and now CBD, love it

gavyn.wild

Tasty hot sauce with a great kick. Extra credit for the CBD infusion. Would definitely recommend.

RockysHotSauce

Incredible flavor and CBD??? Capsaicin, what makes peppers hot, has been proven to provide a lot of the same effects people are looking for with CBD including purported anti-stress-pain-inflammatory properties!

About this brand

Rocky's Hot Sauce Logo
The worlds first for distribution CBD Infused Hot Sauce! 250MG of Colorado grown CBD Isolate in each bottle! This sauce is focused on big flavor with a mild heat.