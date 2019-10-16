Cannabees Honey THC 100mg 10-pack
by Swifts Edibles by Green Labs
Rocky's Hot Sauce is a family owned business based out of Oreland, PA just outside of Philadelphia. We began experimenting with adding CBD to our sauce in November 2018. After creating several versions we are finally ready to bring our 250MG Hot Sauce to the market! This is a delicious wing style sauce, rich in flavor, easy on heat, so you can add it to all your favorite foods liberally!
on October 16th, 2019
This hot sauce is amazing, my family has it in every flavor and now CBD, love it
on October 4th, 2019
Tasty hot sauce with a great kick. Extra credit for the CBD infusion. Would definitely recommend.
on October 3rd, 2019
Incredible flavor and CBD??? Capsaicin, what makes peppers hot, has been proven to provide a lot of the same effects people are looking for with CBD including purported anti-stress-pain-inflammatory properties!