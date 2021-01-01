 Loading…

Hybrid

CBG (Great White) Hemp

by Rogue Apothecary

About this product

Our flowers are top shelf strains that are organically grown in sunny, Southern Oregon on family owned farms.

About this brand

A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

About this strain

White CBG

White CBG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

White CBG is a mostly CBG (cannabigerol) marijuana strain bred by Oregon CBD. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of White CBG -  If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

