Hybrid
CBG (Great White) Hemp
About this product
Our flowers are top shelf strains that are organically grown in sunny, Southern Oregon on family owned farms.
About this brand
Rogue Apothecary
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.
About this strain
White CBG
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Humulene
White CBG is a mostly CBG (cannabigerol) marijuana strain bred by Oregon CBD. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of White CBG - If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
