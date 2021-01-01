 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Lavender Body Bar

Lavender Body Bar

by Rogue Apothecary

Write a review
Rogue Apothecary Other Miscellaneous Lavender Body Bar

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Luxurious hemp oil soap infused with lavender oils, natural dried lavender flowers and pure CBD oil all come together beautifully for a sensory cleansing experience. The soft scent of lavender will aid in relaxation while the smooth glide of the soap on your skin will not only make you smell incredible, but since it is in infused with anti-inflammatory CBD, your skin will feel and look better too!

About this brand

Rogue Apothecary Logo
A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review