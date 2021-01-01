Sour Special Sauce Hemp
by Rogue ApothecaryWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Original Sour Special Sauce crossed with Sour Diesel, this line is an Oregon CBD original creation and limited release for the 2020 harvest only! Nearly 20 unique terpenes and a hint of spice have everyone stumped about just what the secret is about this sauce. While SSS isn’t quite as couch locking as Bubba Kush, it does carry a mildly calming effect. The grand child of Sweet Resin Berry, the gentle sweetness of smell and taste will make this a pleasurable bedtime toke for anyone seeking sweet dreams.
About this brand
Rogue Apothecary
About this strain
Special Sauce
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.