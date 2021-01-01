 Loading…

Hybrid

Sour Special Sauce Hemp

by Rogue Apothecary

Rogue Apothecary Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Sour Special Sauce Hemp

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Original Sour Special Sauce crossed with Sour Diesel, this line is an Oregon CBD original creation and limited release for the 2020 harvest only! Nearly 20 unique terpenes and a hint of spice have everyone stumped about just what the secret is about this sauce. While SSS isn’t quite as couch locking as Bubba Kush, it does carry a mildly calming effect. The grand child of Sweet Resin Berry, the gentle sweetness of smell and taste will make this a pleasurable bedtime toke for anyone seeking sweet dreams.

About this brand

A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

About this strain

Special Sauce

Special Sauce
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.

