About this product

Original Sour Special Sauce crossed with Sour Diesel, this line is an Oregon CBD original creation and limited release for the 2020 harvest only! Nearly 20 unique terpenes and a hint of spice have everyone stumped about just what the secret is about this sauce. While SSS isn’t quite as couch locking as Bubba Kush, it does carry a mildly calming effect. The grand child of Sweet Resin Berry, the gentle sweetness of smell and taste will make this a pleasurable bedtime toke for anyone seeking sweet dreams.