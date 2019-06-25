Rogue Apothecary
About this product
Original Sour Special Sauce crossed with Sour Diesel, this line is an Oregon CBD original creation and limited release for the 2020 harvest only! Nearly 20 unique terpenes and a hint of spice have everyone stumped about just what the secret is about this sauce. While SSS isn’t quite as couch locking as Bubba Kush, it does carry a mildly calming effect. The grand child of Sweet Resin Berry, the gentle sweetness of smell and taste will make this a pleasurable bedtime toke for anyone seeking sweet dreams.
Special Sauce effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
