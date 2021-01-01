Sour Suver Haze Hemp
Our flower are top shelf strains that are organically grown in sunny, Southern Oregon on family owned farms.
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.
