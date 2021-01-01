 Loading…

Hybrid

Sour Suver Haze Hemp

by Rogue Apothecary

About this product

Our flower are top shelf strains that are organically grown in sunny, Southern Oregon on family owned farms.

About this brand

A family owned and operated wholesale and e-commerce company focusing on quality over quantity and handmade and truly authentic CBD therapeutics.

About this strain

Suver Haze

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.

