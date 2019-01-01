 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Rogue Farmer

Rogue Farmer's Ambrosia Kush came in at 20.26% THC, and 3.40% Terpenes. Ambrosia Kush is a cross between Mazar I Sharif, which is an Indica, and Skunk #1, which is a hybrid. This strain comes with an intense body high, and a trippy vivid experience. Ambrosia Kush can help with depression stress and pain. It has also been known to sometimes help with headaches or lack of appetite. The beautiful flavors from this flower have hints of earthy chestnut and sweet citrus.

