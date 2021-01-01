Loading…
Logo for the brand Rogue Farmer

Rogue Farmer

Ambrosia Kush

About this product

Rogue Farmer's Ambrosia Kush came in at 20.26% THC, and 3.40% Terpenes. Ambrosia Kush is a cross between Mazar I Sharif, which is an Indica, and Skunk #1, which is a hybrid. This strain comes with an intense body high, and a trippy vivid experience. Ambrosia Kush can help with depression stress and pain. It has also been known to sometimes help with headaches or lack of appetite. The beautiful flavors from this flower have hints of earthy chestnut and sweet citrus.
