Rogue Farmer's OG Deadhead is a crossbreed of Chemdog91 which is a hybrid and SFV OG Kush which is an Indica. Deadhead OG is mentally stimulating but leaves your body feeling relaxed. It has been known to help with pain, depression and stress and has a euphoric effect. With a sweet and earthy taste it will leave you feeling uplifted! Deadhead came in at 21.96% THC with 1.73% Terpenes. The main terpenes are Caryophyllene, Limonene, Nerolidol, Myrcene and Humulene.

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

A modern West Coast classic, Deadhead OG was created by master breeder Skunk VA of Cali Connection Seeds by crossing two already legendary strains, Chemdog 91 and the SFV OG Kush. A hearty and pungent strain, most phenotypes present an earthy, piney smell and taste, though some can lean more to the diesel aromas of the SFV. Most users describe the high as cerebral and stimulating but with a relaxed body feel.

