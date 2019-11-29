 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Rogue Paq Ritual Case in Vegan Leather (Personalization Available)

Rogue Paq Ritual Case in Vegan Leather (Personalization Available)

by Rogue Paq

About this product

Modern, functional, and discreet, Rogue Paq Vegan Ritual Case, created entirely from vegan materials, is the perfect option for those who care as much about their personal aesthetic as they do about making sustainable ecological choices. Features: Scent suppression throughout for extreme discretion Personalization available - up to six letters Premium pebbled vegan leather with slight top sheen Ultra soft vegan suede with supple hand-feel Two deep pockets with ample room for tools and accoutrements Ultra thin and extremely pliable internal padding for safe carrying and shock absorption Water-resistant protective lining inside all pockets as well as the removable pouch - for easy maintenance Strong internal elastics hold tools/tips/cartridges/pens tightly while keeping them easily accessible Removable internal pouch, also padded and lined, designed to hold 50mm 4-piece grinder, 50mm UV glass storage jars, and more Mini Paq attaches/detaches magnetically All Rogue Paqs include two packs complimentary signature premium papers Details: Materials: Vegan pebbled leather exterior, vegan suede with napped finish interior Hardware: Minimalist gold-toned hardware throughout, covered zipper pulls Construction: Impeccable stitching, hand-skived edges Personalization: Monograms are hand-pressed in house (see our Personalize page for details) Colors: Black exterior, black interior Care: Exterior - Spot clean with a damp cloth; interior- spot clean with a soft brush, wipe pocket interiors with a damp cloth Specifications: Dimensions/Weight of External Vegan Paq (unrolled): Length (top to bottom) - 11" Width (side to side) - 8" Depth - 1/8" Weight - 4oz Dimensions of Pop Out Pouch: Length - 2.5" Width (side to side) - 8" Depth - 2.5" Weight - 2oz Total Weight of External Paq + Pop-Out Pouch: 6oz

1 customer review

LeFalconer

Such a beautiful travel case and a very well thought out design! Plenty of storage options for whatever you're stashing. I love it for my Pax, grinder and vape pen.

About this brand

**20% Exclusive savings for Leafly readers** Use code: LEAFLY20 Form may follow function, but we believe that the two are not mutually exclusive. Rogue Paq® (pronounced "pack") luxury ritual cases allow you to organize and easily transport all the components of your ceremony - with style. In addition, keeping your tools and fillers at the ready inside a beautiful vessel helps you to remain mindful of purpose. Rogue Paq (patent pending) was founded by NY wardrobe stylist and Goldman Sachs alumna, Jessica Cadmus (AKA the Wardrobe Whisperer), who thinks non-stop about how people present themselves. Her style advice and commentary has been featured on CBS This Morning: Saturday, Bloomberg TV, Wall Street Journal's Market Watch, Business Insider, and more. She's worked for small as well as leading media companies, such as HBO, to get stars red-carpet ready. Jessica has been a featured stylist at major events like NY's Fashion's Night Out and she's been a guest stylist for international brands like Hugo Boss, Reiss, and Alexis Bittar. She has spent the last 12 years dressing power brokers and influencers and ensuring their aesthetic is highly cultivated. When she discovered her clients were carrying their ritual in vessels like old pencil cases and baggies, a problem defined itself: the need for a refined carrying case. Because Jess is keenly aware that everything a person puts on and carries reflects who they are, she has designed each version of the Rogue Paq ritual case with a sleek, sophisticated, and polished aesthetic. She hand-selects premium materials and hardware and composes them in harmonious combinations. The results are elevated and luxurious yet remain subtle and discreet. Rogue Paq ritual cases are also highly functional and exceptionally well made. Their thoughtful design includes details like easy-to-wipe, water-resistant interior pockets for simple maintenance and scent suppression, and quick-access internal elastics for pens, tips, cleaners, and chords. Gone are the days when you have to root in the depths of your bag or pockets to locate the various articles of your ritual. With Rogue Paq, your tools and accessories will be neatly organized and safely guarded -- while preserving, and elevating, your core style. Join our Paq and raise your ritual.