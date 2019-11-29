LeFalconer
on November 29th, 2019
Such a beautiful travel case and a very well thought out design! Plenty of storage options for whatever you're stashing. I love it for my Pax, grinder and vape pen.
$175.00MSRP
Modern, functional, and discreet, Rogue Paq Vegan Ritual Case, created entirely from vegan materials, is the perfect option for those who care as much about their personal aesthetic as they do about making sustainable ecological choices. Features: Scent suppression throughout for extreme discretion Personalization available - up to six letters Premium pebbled vegan leather with slight top sheen Ultra soft vegan suede with supple hand-feel Two deep pockets with ample room for tools and accoutrements Ultra thin and extremely pliable internal padding for safe carrying and shock absorption Water-resistant protective lining inside all pockets as well as the removable pouch - for easy maintenance Strong internal elastics hold tools/tips/cartridges/pens tightly while keeping them easily accessible Removable internal pouch, also padded and lined, designed to hold 50mm 4-piece grinder, 50mm UV glass storage jars, and more Mini Paq attaches/detaches magnetically All Rogue Paqs include two packs complimentary signature premium papers Details: Materials: Vegan pebbled leather exterior, vegan suede with napped finish interior Hardware: Minimalist gold-toned hardware throughout, covered zipper pulls Construction: Impeccable stitching, hand-skived edges Personalization: Monograms are hand-pressed in house (see our Personalize page for details) Colors: Black exterior, black interior Care: Exterior - Spot clean with a damp cloth; interior- spot clean with a soft brush, wipe pocket interiors with a damp cloth Specifications: Dimensions/Weight of External Vegan Paq (unrolled): Length (top to bottom) - 11" Width (side to side) - 8" Depth - 1/8" Weight - 4oz Dimensions of Pop Out Pouch: Length - 2.5" Width (side to side) - 8" Depth - 2.5" Weight - 2oz Total Weight of External Paq + Pop-Out Pouch: 6oz
on November 29th, 2019
