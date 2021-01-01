About this product
Modern, functional, and discreet, Rogue Paq Vegan Ritual Case, created entirely from vegan materials, is the perfect option for those who care as much about their personal aesthetic as they do about making sustainable ecological choices.
Features:
Scent suppression throughout for extreme discretion
Personalization available - up to six letters
Premium pebbled vegan leather with slight top sheen
Ultra soft vegan suede with supple hand-feel
Two deep pockets with ample room for tools and accoutrements
Ultra thin and extremely pliable internal padding for safe carrying and shock absorption
Water-resistant protective lining inside all pockets as well as the removable pouch - for easy maintenance
Strong internal elastics hold tools/tips/cartridges/pens tightly while keeping them easily accessible
Removable internal pouch, also padded and lined, designed to hold 50mm 4-piece grinder, 50mm UV glass storage jars, and more
Mini Paq attaches/detaches magnetically
All Rogue Paqs include two packs complimentary signature premium papers
Details:
Materials: Vegan pebbled leather exterior, vegan suede with napped finish interior
Hardware: Minimalist gold-toned hardware throughout, covered zipper pulls
Construction: Impeccable stitching, hand-skived edges
Personalization: Monograms are hand-pressed in house (see our Personalize page for details)
Colors: Black exterior, black interior
Care: Exterior - Spot clean with a damp cloth; interior- spot clean with a soft brush, wipe pocket interiors with a damp cloth
Specifications:
Dimensions/Weight of External Vegan Paq (unrolled):
Length (top to bottom) - 11"
Width (side to side) - 8"
Depth - 1/8"
Weight - 4oz
Dimensions of Pop Out Pouch:
Length - 2.5"
Width (side to side) - 8"
Depth - 2.5"
Weight - 2oz
Total Weight of External Paq + Pop-Out Pouch:
6oz
