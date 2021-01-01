About this product

Modern, functional, and discreet, Rogue Paq Vegan Ritual Case, created entirely from vegan materials, is the perfect option for those who care as much about their personal aesthetic as they do about making sustainable ecological choices.



Features:

Scent suppression throughout for extreme discretion

Personalization available - up to six letters

Premium pebbled vegan leather with slight top sheen

Ultra soft vegan suede with supple hand-feel

Two deep pockets with ample room for tools and accoutrements

Ultra thin and extremely pliable internal padding for safe carrying and shock absorption

Water-resistant protective lining inside all pockets as well as the removable pouch - for easy maintenance

Strong internal elastics hold tools/tips/cartridges/pens tightly while keeping them easily accessible

Removable internal pouch, also padded and lined, designed to hold 50mm 4-piece grinder, 50mm UV glass storage jars, and more

Mini Paq attaches/detaches magnetically

All Rogue Paqs include two packs complimentary signature premium papers



Details:

Materials: Vegan pebbled leather exterior, vegan suede with napped finish interior

Hardware: Minimalist gold-toned hardware throughout, covered zipper pulls

Construction: Impeccable stitching, hand-skived edges

Personalization: Monograms are hand-pressed in house (see our Personalize page for details)

Colors: Black exterior, black interior

Care: Exterior - Spot clean with a damp cloth; interior- spot clean with a soft brush, wipe pocket interiors with a damp cloth



Specifications:

Dimensions/Weight of External Vegan Paq (unrolled):

Length (top to bottom) - 11"

Width (side to side) - 8"

Depth - 1/8"

Weight - 4oz



Dimensions of Pop Out Pouch:

Length - 2.5"

Width (side to side) - 8"

Depth - 2.5"

Weight - 2oz



Total Weight of External Paq + Pop-Out Pouch:

6oz