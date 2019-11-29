kaitwalk
Finally, women have an industry to call their own. It feels great to shop for my canna goods and support two awesome female entrepreneurs, all at once (plus, how cute are these goodies?).
This stylized version of the Solo Paq is a collaboration between Rogue Paq and KellyGreen - two designers on opposite coasts who found each other through the power of the internet. This version features a gorgeous horsehair tassel for extra glamour. As always, the bag is scent-suppressant and roomy enough for a 50mm 4 piece grinder, a 50mm UV glass vial for flower storage, as well as your preferred method of consumption. The bag is chic + discreet and will Raise Your Ritual. Features: Scent suppression for extreme discretion Water-resistant protective lining for easy maintenance Premium fine-grained smooth lambskin leather with "buttery" hand-feel Ultra thin and extremely pliable internal padding to ensure safe carrying and shock absorption Perfect size for the PAX, Firefly, or similar-sized technology along with its charger, (or a pipe or papers), a 1oz 50mm glass storage jar, and a 50mm 4-piece dry herb grinder Comes with one pack of RP signature matches and one pack signature papers NOTE: Paq comes empty, items in the photos are for size and scale Details: Materials: 100% fine grained premium lambskin leather with super supple hand-feel Hardware: Premium minimalist gold-toned hardware throughout; featuring durable YKK zippers Tassel: Genuine horsehair Colors: black leather exterior/black interior Construction: impeccable stitching, hand-skived edges Care: exterior - spot clean with a damp cloth and occasionally apply leather conditioner; interior- wipe with a damp cloth Specifications: Dimensions/Weight: Length - 2.5" Width (side to side) - 8" Depth - 2.5" Weight - 3oz
