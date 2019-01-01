 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Rage Black

Rage Black

by Rokin

Write a review
Rokin Vaping Portable Vaporizers Rage Black
Rokin Vaping Portable Vaporizers Rage Black
Rokin Vaping Portable Vaporizers Rage Black

$19.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Rokin Rage Cannabis Vaporizer is a discreet and portable oil vaporizer. It is the best 510 vape battery on the market. At less than 2” high and 1” wide, it is the smallest vape on the market and fits in the palm of your hand! It has a removable front end so the Rage vape can fit most cartridges. The spring loaded 510 thread connection will ensure a secure connection, including Rokin’s EASY FILL oil cartridge. To operate this simple 510 battery, all you need to do is turn it on and go. A sizeable 280 mAh lithium ion battery will get you through an entire cartridge on 1 charge. The kit also included a lanyard and a micro USB charger. The Rage is the perfect affordable vape for your vaping needs! Description Reviews (0)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Rokin Logo
We make vaporizers for the active lifestyle.