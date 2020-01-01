Honeycomb Ash Catcher - 18mm
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Formally known as the "Ganjah Ninjah", the Toker Tool is a must have for any 420 Enthusiasts. Constructed from steel, the Toker Tool is an all-inclusive Smoker's Gadget. Don't toke without it! Features: - Bowl Cleaner - Multi-size Joint Holder - Shredder / Chopper - Measurer - Bottle Opener - Blunt Splicer - "911" a/k/a emergency Dab Stand - Cell Phone Stand - Scooper - Nail Remover - Can Opener - Toaster-oven Puller
Be the first to review this product.