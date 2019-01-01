About this product
Mt. Hood Magic by Root Down
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Mt. Hood Magic
Thought to be exclusive to Portland, Oregon dispensary Five Zero Trees, Mt. Hood Magic is a cross between Northern Lights #5 and Durban Poison. There a few different phenotypes available: two are indica-dominant and resemble the NL5 portion of its genetics; the other is sativa-dominant and similar to Durban Poison.
About this brand
Root Down
Blue Moon is an Indica dominant hybrid, it also looks like nothing we’ve seen. It’s exact genetics are unknown or at least undocumented. It’s taste and aroma point to Blueberry being present somewhere in it’s lineage. Originally bred on the Japanese island of Amami Lshima, this special Indica dominant hybrid’s genetics are unknown due to the secrecy of the original breeders in Japan.