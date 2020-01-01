 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp essential oil

by Rosemary Creek Essential Oils

About this product

Our hemp essential oil is steam distilled from cannabis sativa strains. It has relaxing, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and anti-fungal properties. It is great in aromatherapy, cosmetics and as a flavoring for drinks and candies. It can also be used in homeopathic remedies, perfumes, scented candles.

About this brand

Here at Rosemary Creek we are dedicated to supplying only high quality essential oils. Our hemp essential oil, coming from cannabis sativa strains, is steam distilled, 100% pure, natural and free from any cannabinoid. Thanks to its relaxing, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungus and antibacterial properties, this essential oil is great in aromatherapy, for cosmetics, ointments and as a flavoring.