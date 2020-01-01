Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
This Blue Dream, Strawberry Cough cross is a sativa dominant hybrid. It balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. With a sweet strawberry aroma, it delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. The high THC content will awaken your senses and may relieve symptoms of pain, depression, and nausea.
