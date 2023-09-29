Curaleaf New Lenox. Serving both medical and adult-use cannabis customers. Store Opening Wed Sept 20th with Grand Opening Celebration happening this weekend Sat Sept 23rd. Our New Lenox dispensary is committed to providing patients and adult-use customers with the best selection of products from flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, tinctures and more. Curaleaf's New Lenox adult-use & medical dispensary is conveniently located at 709 E. Lincoln Hwy., just 2 miles east of I 80, next to the Walmart Supercenter. Our wide range of CBD and THC products include flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, gummies, concentrates, and more. Walk-ins are encouraged, or order online and pick it up when convenient for you. Our New Lenox, IL dispensary serves many communities in Will County, including Lockport, Frankfort, Mokena, Orland Hills, Tinley Park, Homer Glen, Joliet, and many other south suburbs. Curaleaf New Lenox provides a friendly, educational environment with ample parking-cannabis with confidence at Curaleaf New Lenox.