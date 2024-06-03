DISPENSARY
Curaleaf - Melrose Park
Leafly List Winner
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Topical
Accessory
Other
About this dispensary
Curaleaf - Melrose Park
Curaleaf offers adult-use marijuana in Melrose Park, IL. To visit our Melrose Park dispensary, you’ll need a valid license. We carry flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape cartridges, edibles, and more. Check our online menu to see what’s available today and order ahead of time. Our Melrose Park dispensary is committed to providing customers with the relief they need. Our Patient Counselors are trained in all of our products so they can help you find the ones that will work best for you. Want to learn more about medical marijuana? Check out our blog, and sign up to get offers and information right to your inbox. Cash only
Leafly member since 2020
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
leafly list awards
- 2024 Leafly List Winner
Hours and Info (CT)
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
8am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
9am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 9am CT
98 Reviews of Curaleaf - Melrose Park
4.7
Quality
4.8
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
