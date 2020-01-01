Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Stemming from roots in the high altitude grows of the Santa Cruz Mountains, this truly west coast blend is sativa dominant. It drops a sweet mix of lemon-heavy tropical ﬂavors right on the palate. Bolstered with earthy undertones, its cerebral high provides a high-energy and creative buzz that is sure to bring out the best of a sunny California day.
