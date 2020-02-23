Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
HarleSin CBD by Royal Choice Farms
on February 23rd, 2020
This strain has great CBD effects calmed my pain in just a few minutes. Great entourage effects with the active THC in the strain. Smoked some last night before going to sleep and slept all night. Quite a relaxing body high. Highly recommended for it's CBD pain relief.