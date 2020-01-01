 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Hope's Cookies

Hope's Cookies

by Royal Choice Farms

Write a review
Royal Choice Farms Cannabis Flower Hope's Cookies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

(33.23% THC) (36.21% Total Cannabinoids)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Royal Choice Farms Logo
Royal Choice Farms combines years experience from traditional growers, passion with forward thinking, natural innovations and the beautiful Verde Valley to produce the finest quality cannabis. Our flowers are always cured for a minimum of 30 days. Every ingredient we use is 100% natural to insure quality organic cannabis. Please see our testing results provided by C4 Laboratories.