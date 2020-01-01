Royal Genetics CBD was founded in 2019 in order to provide the highest quality and most exclusive CBD products that support and foster the health of our customers. We offer a variety of products geared to improve and help you maintain your optimal health. We love working with clients from all walks of life who all share the common goal of bettering their mind, body, and soul. Whether you are experiencing pain or simply want to improve your physical and mental fitness, Royal Genetics CBD provides the resources to do so.