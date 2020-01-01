 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  CBD Hemp Flower - Suver Haze 18.53% Cannabinoids 7g
Hybrid

CBD Hemp Flower - Suver Haze 18.53% Cannabinoids 7g

by Royal Remedies

by Royal Remedies

Royal Remedies Cannabis Flower CBD Hemp Flower - Suver Haze 18.53% Cannabinoids 7g
Royal Remedies Cannabis Flower CBD Hemp Flower - Suver Haze 18.53% Cannabinoids 7g
Royal Remedies Cannabis Flower CBD Hemp Flower - Suver Haze 18.53% Cannabinoids 7g

$29.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Premium CBD Hemp Flower Strain: Suver Haze USDA Certified Organic - No Pesticides. No Additives. No Synthetics. 100% Naturally Grown 3rd Party Lab Tested - Click Here Federal Farm Bill Compliant Total CBD: 18.53% Delta 9 THC: <0.3%

About this strain

Suver Haze

Suver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Terpinolene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.

About this brand

Royal Remedies Logo
Our legacy of organic farming practices and plant growth optimization has produced CBD Hemp Flower of maximized cannabidiol and terpene concentrations. All of our CBD Hemp Flower has been hand-harvested and dried to ensure a royal experience.