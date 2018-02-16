Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Unknown Purple Cookies Cut x Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)(IDH) - This unique strain was bred from an all-star line up, combining a rare unknown Purple Cookies phenotype with the Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies), creating a unique terpine profile that has an unmistakeable candy-like sweetness. The taste of this smoke will have anyone’s palate asking for seconds. With a 60/40 indica to sativa ratio, the high is clear and uplifting and great for any time of day.
on February 16th, 2018
Absolutely the best ! Best taste, best sleep, best giggling, best sex. The best :)
on November 9th, 2017
Quite a lively high! I enjoyed the rapid-onset behind the eyes, smiley kind of buzz.good 95-110 min. long as well :)
on November 8th, 2017
Stony happy and super tasty. Even if you're lactose intolerant.