About this product

Unknown Purple Cookies Cut x Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)(IDH) - This unique strain was bred from an all-star line up, combining a rare unknown Purple Cookies phenotype with the Platinum GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies), creating a unique terpine profile that has an unmistakeable candy-like sweetness. The taste of this smoke will have anyone’s palate asking for seconds. With a 60/40 indica to sativa ratio, the high is clear and uplifting and great for any time of day.