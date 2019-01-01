 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling trays
  5. Rasta Racer Frost Rolling Tray

Rasta Racer Frost Rolling Tray

by RPD

Write a review
RPD Smoking Rolling Trays Rasta Racer Frost Rolling Tray

Buy Here

About this product

Shiny and new, this updated version of the classic Rasta Racing RPD Rolling Tray now comes on a white frost background, giving you a clean and crisp feeling when using this tray. This tray measures at 6.5″ x 10.75″ and is a perfect size for traveling with.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RPD Logo
At Rolling Paper Depot we believe that free, responsible adults can create fulfilling and successful lives despite enjoying what others may perceive as vices. We encourage you to celebrate life by enjoying its pleasures with all of your senses. Let us inspire you with easy access to innovative products, easy and convenient ordering, and fast and discreet shipping.