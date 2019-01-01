 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Other apparel
  5. RPD Grab Bag

RPD Grab Bag

by RPD

Write a review
RPD Apparel Other Apparel RPD Grab Bag

Buy Here

About this product

Feeling lucky? With our new $15 Grab Bags you don't have to! Every grab bag includes our RPD cloth bag, bracelets, stickers, Doob Tubes - plus we fill 'em with an assortment of other awesome swag. Papers, cones, wraps, tins, trays, you're sure get some stuff that you already love and you'll get a chance to try out something new too! Bag Size : 15" x 14"

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

RPD Logo
At Rolling Paper Depot we believe that free, responsible adults can create fulfilling and successful lives despite enjoying what others may perceive as vices. We encourage you to celebrate life by enjoying its pleasures with all of your senses. Let us inspire you with easy access to innovative products, easy and convenient ordering, and fast and discreet shipping.