About this product
Feeling lucky? With our new $15 Grab Bags you don't have to! Every grab bag includes our RPD cloth bag, bracelets, stickers, Doob Tubes - plus we fill 'em with an assortment of other awesome swag. Papers, cones, wraps, tins, trays, you're sure get some stuff that you already love and you'll get a chance to try out something new too! Bag Size : 15" x 14"
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
RPD
At Rolling Paper Depot we believe that free, responsible adults can create fulfilling and successful lives despite enjoying what others may perceive as vices. We encourage you to celebrate life by enjoying its pleasures with all of your senses. Let us inspire you with easy access to innovative products, easy and convenient ordering, and fast and discreet shipping.