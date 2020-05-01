Cache Elegant Organization Systems
by Cache San Francisco
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The RYOT® Flat Pack is discrete and designed to keep your stash and accessories dry and odors on lockdown. This 2 in 1 drop style bag comes in several sizes. The outer shell is 100% SMELL-PROOF, WATER-PROOF and built to withstand heavy use in any conditions. The integrated and removable SmellSafe carbon lined interior bag can be used separately or as a bag within the bag. Lockable with included RYOT® lock. Pack and Protect with RYOT®. Available in 3 Sizes: Large Dimensions (closed) 12” x 9” x .5” (305mm x 129mm x 13mm) Includes RYOT® Lock Medium Dimensions (closed) 10.75” x 6.5” x .5” ( 273mm x 165mm x 13mm) Includes RYOT® Lock Small Dimensions (closed) 3.5” x 6” x .5” (89mm x 152mm x 13mm)
Be the first to review this product.