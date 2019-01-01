About this product

RYOT® 7x7 Solid Top Box RYOT® Boxes are constructed of quality wood with each layer firmly attached magnetically. Their monofilament screen and seamless glass base tray make them the perfect option for collecting botanical concentrates no matter what your blend of choice may be! Features: Attractive wood construction with a high quality workmanship Classic Engraved Branding Magnetically Secured Closures Monofilament screen for greater durability and higher quality sifting Removable Storage Divider Includes a RYOT® Prep Card Seamless black glass base tray All RYOT® Boxes when combined with Boveda® 2-Way Humidity Control help maximize color, aroma and taste of your blend Interior Box Depth: 1.1875"