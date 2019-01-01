 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. RYOT® Slym Case™ with SmellSafe® Technology in Classic Camo

RYOT® Slym Case™ with SmellSafe® Technology in Classic Camo

by RYOT®

About this product

RYOT® Slym Case™ with SmellSafe® Technology in Classic Camo The ALL NEW Slym Case™ with X-Strap™ technology makes carrying your essential portables and accessories a breeze. RYOT® SmellSafe™ Carbon Series™ locks in odors. Durable exterior weatherproof canvas fabric. Pack and Protect with RYOT®. The SmellSafe® Carbon Series™ incorporates extensive carbon fiber padding that both neutralizes and traps odors in its pores while our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep odors in and the weather out. To re-activate the carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes. Dimensions: 6”x 3”x 1.25” FEATURES: RYOT® odor absorption SmellSafe™ carbon integrated technology Locking zipper (Lock not included) Exclusive X-Strap technology Removable RYOT® Fresh Pod included Rugged weather resistant hardshell Antimicrobial microfiber exterior

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.