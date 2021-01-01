 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Bong & pipe storage
  5. RYOT® SmellSafe® Small HardCase™ in Camo

RYOT® SmellSafe® Small HardCase™ in Camo

by RYOT®

Write a review
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® SmellSafe® Small HardCase™ in Camo
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® SmellSafe® Small HardCase™ in Camo
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® SmellSafe® Small HardCase™ in Camo
RYOT® Storage Bong & Pipe Storage RYOT® SmellSafe® Small HardCase™ in Camo

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RYOT® SmellSafe® Small HardCase™ in Camo Meet the RYOT® HardCase™! These compact cases feature ample padding, elastic straps, and a rigid shell to provide safe passage for your favorite hand pipe, vaporizer, or other small valuables. Plus, a convenient carabiner clip keeps all your valuables close at hand! Our enhanced zipper closure provides durable moisture protection and added security for your smoking essentials. RYOT® SmellSafe® - is an activated carbon absorption technology where microscopic charcoal particles are fused together to create an odor protective barrier, blocking unwanted odors from escaping. Combined with our SmellSafe® moisture seal zipper, RYOT® Pack and Protect™ has you ready to roll! FEATURES: Dimensions: 4.875” L x 2.125” W x 1.625” H RYOT® SmellSafe® Technology Odor absorption Antimicrobial microfibers Memory style padding Lockable zipper for added security option (Lock not included) Elastic storage loops 2.25” Quick clip carabiner

About this brand

RYOT® Logo
Established in 2000, RYOT® designs and manufactures modern lifestyle accessories especially geared for our times. Made for smokers by smokers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review